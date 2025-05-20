'I was expelled from school - but now I'm Student of the Year at college' says determined Milton Keynes teen

A girl who was thrown out of school for bad behaviour has gone on to win the Student of the Year award at MK College.

Ciara-Leigh Filer-Hobbs overcame her tough beginnings to become one of the first students to study for A Levels at the College and is taking Maths, Business and Computer Science, as well as being accepted onto the Scholars' Programme.

She’s also working towards her Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award which will entail a tough, four day expedition and, if successful, a trip to Buckingham Palace.

And sh has opted to take the Extended Project Qualification; a volunatry piece of extra work for A Level students which will involve writing a 5000 word dissertation on her chosen subject.

Her subject will be ‘the effect of abuse in early life’.

Ciara has had a very difficult start in life, including being taken in to care and struggling at school. But her determination to succeed has allowed her to achieve great things academically – and she has even been accepted onto the Oxford Brookes University Mentoring Scheme.

She said: “I’m so grateful and so shocked to be picked from such an amazing group of individual winners and I’m very proud. I always had it rough in school and I was expelled at the end of year eight for behaving badly and had to attend an alternative provision leading up to GCSEs.

"I was so scared that I would end up doing nothing with my life even though I’ve always loved education. I was picturing myself in ten years just doing nothing. I had a difficult home life but meeting my foster parents made all the difference.

"With their support I started behaving again. Now I’m at college and I just love learning here. Everyone is so supportive and I feel like I’m right back where I should be.”

Ciara has had a big impact on college life beyond her studies, grabbing every opportunity that comes her way with both hands. She has spoken about her experience of A Levels at the College to a full governors’ meeting, and taken on the responsibility of Women’s Officer on the Student Council.

Milton Keynes College CEO and Principal, Sally Alexander, said: “Ciara absolutely embodies the College ethos of delivering Fairer Futures for All, not just in what she’s achieving for herself but in her highly-developed social conscience and strong desire to support others. She’s taking some tough courses but still finds the time and motivation to get involved at every opportunity. We are immensely proud of her.”

Ciara is aiming for university when she completes her A Levels, and, as if she didn’t already have enough to do, has applied for a summer internship with the National House Building Council (NHBC) to develop her employability skills

Her focus is exemplified by the fact that she already knows very specifically what she wants to do for a career and at what company. Her ambition is to become a Senior Enterprise and Technology Engineer for BP.

She was presented with her accolade at a prestigious awards night at Silverstone circuit after being was chosen from an inspirational group of award winners from every college department who were all honoured at the event.