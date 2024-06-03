IKEA launches new store for people in Milton Keynes to enjoy - on Roblox!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

IKEA bosses have come up with the clever idea of launching a new store with a difference for local people.

The store is in a virtual universe – on the online game and chat platform Roblox.

Players will be able to live their home furnishing dreams through ‘The Co-Worker Game’ and even get paid for it, with a limited number of paid roles available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game will launch on Roblox on June 24. As well as being the brand’s first foray into mainstream gaming, the virtual store will give people a chance to immerse themselves in the working world of IKEA, with a limited number of paid, virtual co-worker roles available in the game.

You will soon be able to immerse yourself into a virtual world o Ikea - on Roblox

Applications for remote roles in the virtual store open today (Monday) and will close on Sunday June 16, with paid shifts for 10 new co-workers up for grabs.

Successful applicants will be able to flex their skills, help customers, and get promoted to move departments, just like in the real world, says IKEA.

The immersive experience gives players the opportunity to experience IKEA's unique approach to careers where non-linear career journeys are the norm and lateral moves across departments are commonplace, they say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can explore the store, venturing to IKEA’s famous Swedish Food Market and Bistro to serve up endless amounts of meatballs or stop over at the various showrooms and use famous IKEA products to organise the space.

And everyone will have the chance to win exclusive IKEA User-Generated Contents (UGCs), is a term used by Roblox for items and assets that can be created by a user.

Darren Taylor, the Country People and Culture Manager of IKEA UK and Ireland, said: “We’re excited to launch paid work on Roblox to showcase how we do careers differently, bringing our unique careers philosophy to life.

“At IKEA, there is no set route to career progression. Our co-workers are able to change roles, switch departments, and grow in any direction they choose, both in the game or in the real world. There are many ways to learn and grow at IKEA, and that's what IKEA on Roblox is all about.“

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Virtual interviews for shortlisted applicants will take place for this fully remote virtual role from Friday June 14 until Tuesday June 18. Each successful applicant will be paid an hourly IKEA Co-Worker rate for their time on the game.

For more information, the full terms and conditions and details on how to apply, you can visit here.

The recruitment process includes a questionnaire and will require an updated CV. A video can also be submitted and if successful, applicants will be invited to a digital interview. Candidates need to be over 18 and live in the UK or Ireland.

Successful applicants will be paid £13.15ph, which is the IKEA hourly rate of pay for a London co-worker. As a Living Wage Foundation employer, IKEA’s rate of pay is aligned with the foundation's real living wage.