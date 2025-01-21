Impressive Reggae Land line-up is announced as giant festival prepares to return to Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reggae Land has this week announced an impressive line-up of performers for its festival in Milton Keynes this summer.

After a record-breaking edition in 2024, Reggae Land is set to return to The National Bowl in Milton Keynes for a fifth time on August 2 and 3.

There will be more than 90 artists performing over two days and across five stages as part of the open-air multicultural celebration.

Tickets go on sale on Friday January 31 at 9am. Day tickets start at £59.50 with weekend tickets from £110. You can ign up for access here.

The Reggae Land line-up has been announced for Milton Keynes this summer

Reggae Land is by far the biggest reggae festival in the UK and one of the largest in Europe, with 2025 set to welcome 100,000 people across the weekend.

It is widely celebrated for its carefully curated, unmatched lineups covering reggae and all its sub-genres, welcoming legendary household names, rising stars and everything in between.

It has a famously warm, welcoming and family-friendly atmosphere that is all about authentic Caribbean music, food, and arts with an inclusive community spirit. After unprecedented initial success, the festival moved to the vast National Bowl in Milton Keynes in 2023, which it has since established as its home.

For this weekend, it is transformed into a Caribbean wonderland with a mouthwatering Caribbean food village featuring a selection of over 50 food vendors, a reggae flea market, reggae museum, VIP zone, festival merchandise stalls, Rum Shack and Caribbean cocktail bars.

Promoters JBM Music said: “Reggae Land has grown into something truly special over the past five years and we couldn’t be prouder of what it’s become. Starting as a dream to celebrate reggae music and Caribbean culture, it has now become the UK’s biggest reggae festival, attracting tens of thousands of people from all over the world. The incredible growth we’ve seen reflects the passion and love for reggae, as well as the unique atmosphere we’ve created – one that brings together iconic artists, amazing food, vibrant cultural experiences, and a sense of community you won’t find anywhere else. Year five is set to be our best yet!”

The Main Stage, the largest of them all, will this year have increased production, sound and screens, featuring reggae and dancehall legends and global stars including Chronnix, YG Marley, Protoje, Capelton, Steel Pulse and Kabaka Pyramid, as well as a return for “Hold You” hitmaker Gyptian who was one of the most in demand acts from last year’s event, with a very special guest still to be announced later in the year.

The One Love Stage offers up more reggae icons, including Morgan Heritage, Etana, Spragga Benz, Christopher Martin, Israel Vibration, Marcia Griffiths & Tanya Stephens, while the Carnival Stage is catered to the ravers, featuring jungle heavyweights including Serial Killaz, Mampi Swift, Ed Solo, Benny Page and Ragga Twins. Rompa’s Reggae Shack will host special takeovers from Iration Steppas and Channel One, while the dub lovers can head over to record store themed Dub Stage soundtracked by the likes of Mungo’s Hi-Fi, Mad Professor, Trojan Sound System and many more.