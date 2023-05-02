In pictures: MK Marathon weekend is voted huge success by hundreds of runners

Almost 1,400 runners crossed the line

Almost 1,400 runners successfuly completed the Milton Keynes Marathon yesterday (Monday).

Hundreds more took part in the half marathon, the Rocket 5k, Turing 10K or the colourful Superhero Fun Run during the mammoth marathon weekend.

For the results, see here.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “Thank you to all of our amazing volunteers and suppliers and a HUGE congratulations to our talented runners. We couldn’t do it without you!”

All events started and finished in Campbell Park, where there was entertainment, a funfair, live music, street food, and bars.

Photographer Jane Russell was there to capture the atmosphere of the event.

MK Marathon The runners were a colourful sight pounding through the parks and streets of MK

MK Marathon A good start

MK Marathon Roads were closed for the event

MK Marathon The marathon was wheelchair accessible

