Indian restaurant in Milton Keynes in running to be named the best in entire country

Maaya Indian Kitchen & Bar, based in The Hub at Central Milton Keynes, last year scooped the award for the Overall Best Restaurant in the entire country.

This week it has once again reached the shortlist and is waiting for the final judging to take place in October.

The English Curry Awards were established 11 years ago to celebrate Asian talent across the UK’s curry industry. They highlight the growth of the Asian curry sector and recognise the achievements of those who work their hardest to perfect every meal.

Maaya is in The Hub at CMK

The shortlists are determined by public vote each year and include chefs, restaurants, managers, takeaways, teams and curry schools.

Maaya’s co-owner Mo Abdul said: “It is an honour to be a finalist again. Last year was a dream come true and we hope we can do Milton Keynes proud again. A huge thank you to all our staff and to our incredible customers.”

A spokesperson for the English Curry Awards 2022 said: “The curry campaign has been hugely successful across the UK with Scottish, English and London editions to the awards. The English Curry Awards were one of our first and remain one of our best awards. It’s always a brilliant night of fun, food and celebration.