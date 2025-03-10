Is this the most glamorous mum in Milton Keynes?

A 32-year-old mum is to spend her Mother’s Day in an unusual way – by taking part in a beauty pageant.

Kimberly Famero will be representing the city in the Galaxy Pageant in Chorley on March 30, vying with other beauties for the coveted crown.

A make-up artist with a 10-year-old son, she is orifinally from the Philippines and has lived in Milton Keynes for more than 18 years.

However, Kimberly, known as Kimmie, only got her British Citizenship last year and is now proud to call herself a British contestant in the pageant.

She is no stranger to looking impressive, having modelled frequently despite being only 5ft 3in tall. In fact, her face was recently featured on the famous Times Square billboard in New York.

A former Stantonbury School pupil Kimmie learned her make up skills in a part time course at MK College.

She said: “I’ve always loved to try different things. I want to be a role model to my son that if he wants to do something, he can go out there and go for it despite or things we can’t control like height.”

Kimmie usually works on Mother’s Day and this will be her first time off in years on the big day.

The Galaxy pageant first launched in the UK in 2008 and has continued to grow each year. There are no height or size restrictions ,

It is described as a fun and friendly pageant that welcomes beginners and total newbies. The winner will receive a free trip to America to compete in the Galaxy International Pageant in Orlando, Florida.

