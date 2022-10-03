Is this the worst estate for postal service in Milton Keynes?

Royal Mail bosses have apologised after a customer ranted about problems with the postal service on his estate.

The customer says he has been complaining about missing or wrongly delivered post for years on Old Farm Park.

"On a very regular basis I would get post addressed to other addresses in Old Farm Park with the same street number as me. And regularly post addressed to me would disappear,” he said.

The customer has complained about postal problems on one particular estate in Milton Keynes

Earlier this year the customer moved to a different estate – but he claims the postal problems promptly followed him.

Although he paid for a redirection service, many of his letters from the Old Farm Park address failed to arrive, he said.

Over the past six months he has made four complaints about bundles of redirected post going missing.

"Royal Mail conducted investigations and couldn’t find anything… They said there was no evidence.”

The customer even went to the Postal Review panel, the final stage in the Royal Mail internal complaints processs.

"They said the same thing and refused to refund the whole amount, only part of it,” he said.

Last week the customer read the Citizen story about an infestation of rats at Royal Mail’s Brinklow Delivery Office.

The rodents had contaminated some post, making it undeliverable. Royal Mail apologised and said pest control experts were dealing with the problem.

"Brinklow happens to be the same office that distributes the post for Old Farm Park,” said the customer. “I have never had the same amount of issues living anywhere else."

A Royal Mail spokesman said: “We’re very sorry for the problems that our customer experienced with the redirection of his mail. We have been in touch with our customer to apologise and put things right, and are confident of no further problems.”

He added: “We are also very sorry to hear that some other customers on the Old Farm Park estate have expressed disappointment with our services locally. If those customers would like to pass us their details through the MK Citizen, we would be pleased to to discuss their concerns.