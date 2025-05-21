'I've lived in a metal shipping container for two years - and I hate it,' says Milton Keynes mum

A single mum who’s spent two years living in a metal shipping container is begging the council to find her a permanent home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie O’Brien and her nine-year-old son were moved into the unusual accommodation by MK City Council in 2023 as an emergency measure after they became homeless.

"We’re still waiting to move,” she said this week. “It’s not a good place to live long-term at all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the hot weather, the metal walls heat up and the temperatures inside the unit become “unbearable”, said Katie.

Milton Keynes City Council uses 70 of the shipping containers for emergency temporary housing for homeless people

"Some days it’s so bad that it’s hard to breathe. We’ve had to evacuate to stay with my dad before, when it’s been really hot.”

The container is one of dozens installed by the council in Pencarrow Mews on Fishermead estate. Each one has opening windows, heating during the winter and is fitted out with basic essentials.

"Size wise, It’s not too bad,” said Kate. “There’s a living area with a kitchen and two bedrooms. There’s no storage space at all and no oven though – all we have is a two ring hob and a microwave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s just not a very suitable place to spend two years in.”

Inside, the shipping container homes look surprisingly homely

Katie has repeatedly asked the council for a permanent home but says her pleas are ignored.

"All they do is advise me to rent privately. But that’s far too expensive – I just don’t earn enough. I work as a bar attendant and I’m studying to be a veterinary nurse” she said.

The city council has admitted the containers are “not ideal” places to live and has started installing solar glare film to reduce the heat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spokesperson said: “Pencarrow Mews is a temporary home for people in emergency need while we support them to find longer-term accommodation, which can take time as like many councils we’re dealing with high demand for accommodation.

"We know the circumstances are not ideal, which is why we ask residents to think about private renting, backed up our covering a first month’s rent and deposit and our topping up rent on an ongoing basis so it’s more affordable. We offer financial incentives to private landlords who commit to longer tenancies that give tenants peace of mind.”