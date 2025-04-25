Jury inquest concludes ex Thames Valley Police officer contributed to unlawful killing of Milton Keynes man

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A jury inquest has concluded that a former Thames Valley Police officer was guilty of manslaughter following the death of 24-year-old Milton Keynes man Brian Ringrose in 2021.

This was contributed to by neglect by officer Daniel Simson, who was involved in the restraint.

Mr Ringrose was arrested by police in January 2021, with officers told he had swallowed a large quantity of tablets and appeared unwell.

An ambulance was called to take Mr Ringrose to Milton Keynes Hospital, where he remained under police guard and was later medically discharged into the care of police to be taken to custody.

Jones and Police Constable Simson, who was given a final written warning following the incident, put Mr Ringrose in a wheelchair to transport him to their police car, however he escaped from it.

A police disciplinary hearing, held last year, was told that Mr Ringrose was restrained by officers in the middle of the hospital’s accident and emergency department in front of medical professionals and members of the public, with handcuffs and limb restraints used.

The hearing heard that Jones had control of Mr Ringrose’s arms and was raising them up behind his back as he lay face down on the floor, which the force admitted was not necessary or proportionate.

The officers called for support and three more officers arrived to help the restraint.

The jury inquest concluded that two other officers and medical staff who were also present contributed to Mr Ringrose’s death by neglect, as they did not intervene to ensure his welfare.

Mr Ringrose was later transported to the police van by officers using a Flexible Lift and Carrying System.

Upon being placed into the van, officers noticed that Mr Ringrose was unresponsive. He was removed from the van, and officers administered CPR.

Mr Ringrose was returned to the hospital where he was placed in an induced coma, however he died on February 2 2021.

Following the inquest Thames Valley Police’s Assistant Chief Constable Christian Bunt apologised to Mr Ringrose’s family and admitted that how officers had dealt with the situation was completely unacceptable.

“This was a tragic incident and we are deeply sorry, and truly saddened, for what happened to Mr Ringrose,” Bunt said.

“It is apparent that Mr Ringrose was still suffering from the effects of drugs toxicity and had been discharged by the hospital to be taken back to custody by officers.

“It is clear that how our officers dealt with Mr Ringrose was not acceptable and did not follow approved training.

“Mr Ringrose was subjected to excessive force through restraint by a former officer, which was completely unacceptable.

“The technique used, was and is not, an approved restraint technique and did not follow the force’s operational guidance or approved practices.

“Additionally, the care and monitoring of Mr Ringrose during the prolonged restraint was wholly inadequate and again did not follow operational training and guidance.

“There is nothing that can bring Mr Ringrose back, and we offer our sincerest apologies to his family after he died in these circumstances.

“We have reviewed our current practices alongside the Independent Office for Police Conduct, who have made a number of recommendations, which have been implemented fully.

“We are aware that His Majesty’s Coroner is likely to give further direction to the force and we will of course take any actions required of us.”