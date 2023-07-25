Kind-hearted coach company comes to the recue of young Milton Keynes athletes who couldn't get to their competition

A kind-hearted coach company rushed to the rescue when dozens of young MK athletes were faced with missing an important championship competition 70 miles away.

The Citizen reported last week how the Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club under 13s and under 15s boys and girls teams qualified to go to the regional finals in the major Youth Development League) championships.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But the event was being held in Swindon – and their coach simply could not find a coach company free to take them there.

Marshall MK Athletics Club ready to go - thanks to Bill's Coaches who stepped in at the last minute in response to their SOS

Their last qualifying competition had been just two weeks before the date of the finals. By then, all local coach companies were fully booked.

One of the club’s managers Sue Hughes put out an SOS through the Citizen, appealing for a coach company that was available.

Almost immediately she was contacted by Bill’s Minibus and Coach hire, which is based on Stacey Bushes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company offers a range a range of luxury holidays and coach trips around the UK. And they promptly made it a priority to get the young athletes to Swindon.

Boss Ryan found one of his drivers, Josh, who was free to collect the children at 7.30am on Saturday and stay with them to cheer them on before ferrying them safely home.

“The company was amazing,” said Sue. “It wasn’t easy for them at such short notice, but they went out of their way to help us.”

The youngsters came fourth, sadly missing going through to the national finals in September. But they notched up 27 personal bests and the day was declared a success.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bill’s Coaches is a family-run business that provides day trips to seaside or tourist destinations from as little as £25 per adult and £17 per child, picking people up from estates and areas all over Milton Keynes for a service that is practically door to door. They also offer a range of luxury holidays.

Founder Bill has worked in transport since 1986, starting out in Milton Keynes as a taxi driver. He later bought his first coach and has since expanded his fleet 26 vehicles and more than 30 staff to run them.