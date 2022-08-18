Latest data shows that one in five homes built in Milton Keynes are ‘affordable’

This is based on the Government's criteria which sets out a number of parameters for local authorities to make homes affordable.

In total, 197 (28%), of the homes built in this time period were classed as affordable, out of 703, overall.

Milton Keynes Council reports that it has surpassed its own housing targets for four consecutive years.

MK Council Leader Peter Marland

In that time, 8,000 homes have been built – which is the equivalent to five homes being built each day.

Milton Keynes Council Leader Pete Marland, said: “It’s vital that people are able to afford to live in our city as it continues to grow. The council works hard to ensure a large proportion of new homes are classed as affordable; however, this definition has been set by the Government and is based on market rates rather than household income.

“Although we are making great progress with different housing options, and prioritising affordable homes, buying a property can still be out of reach for so many. That’s why we’re also launching the Local Housing Company, which has the potential to produce hundreds of high-quality homes, including council housing, affordable rents and other lower-cost housing.”