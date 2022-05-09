Lib Dems announce leadership team after Milton Keynes election success

The Group now have 14 councillors on the council.

Councillor Robin Bradburn was re-elected Group Leader, and Councillor Jane Carr as Deputy Leader.

Councillor Kerrie Bradburn joins the Leadership Team as Chair, and Councillor Paul Trendall was elected Vice Chair.

After a brilliant victory in Shenley Brook End, Councillor Peter Cannon re-joins the council and was re-elected Secretary of the Liberal Democrat Group.

Group Leader Councillor Robin Bradburn said: “I’m pleased to have been re-elected by the Group to lead the Liberal Democrats on the council. I’m honoured to have their trust and faith.

“We will continue to put people first, and to listen, care and work for the people of Milton Keynes.

“We’re committed to fixing more potholes, resurfacing roads, and cracking down on litter and fly-tipping. We want to build affordable housing for the next generation, support local families and fight for better health and social care. We’re fighting for a green Milton Keynes, and for investment in our city’s resilient economy.

“I’m looking forward to getting to work and delivering for our residents.”

No party was able to take overall control following the local elections last Thursday and though The Conservative Party remains the largest party on Milton Keynes Council, the Progressive Alliance – a Labour/Lib Democrat coalition - is likely to continue to control the council.