Live WWE-style wrestling comes to Milton Keynes this Sunday
It will be action-packed entertainment for all the family, say the organisers
Monday, 7th February 2022, 4:53 pm
Updated
Monday, 7th February 2022, 4:54 pm
Apex Pro Wrestling is returning to the Jurys Inn in Milton Keynes for the first time since 2019 on Sunday.
They promise "action packed family entertainment" featuring WWE-style wrestling stars from all over the country.
There will be three championship matches as well as Apex Pro's yearly spectacular 30 Wrestler 'over the top rumble', where the winner can challenge for any championship.
Doors for the event open at 2.30pm for a 3pm start.
Tickets are available online here or on the door.