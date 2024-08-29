Major power problem causes thousands of pounds worth of damage to home appliances on two Milton Keynes estates

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents are complaining of thousands of pounds worth of damage after their electrical items were ‘fried’ in an alleged power surge.

The fault on the high voltage, underground network happened on Sunday, just before 5.30pm, and affected more than 2,350 properties in Monkston and Woughton.

Residents say there was a sudden surge of power that caused scorch marks to be left of some of their electrical goods. This was followed by a power cut that lasted for between three minutes and an hour, depending uopn the area.

Some householders were away for the Bank Holiday weekend and return to find their fridges and freezers off, with all the food ruined, and their boilers not working.

One said: “The boiler main board shorted. The gaming console was fried – you could see the burn marks and it could have set the house on fire.

His aquarium filter also shorted and killed the fish, he said.

Another resident said today (Thursday): "Our freezer - brand new - shower and boiler are completely fried... It looks like they all need replacing. We still have no hot water and have lost a lot of food."

Many residents claimed National Grid was “not taking responsibilty” for the damage and their home insurance companies were refusing to pay our because it was a problem with the power supply.

Sympathetic boiler engineer Nav Rajbans from MK company Gasline Ltd posted a special message to affected residents saying he was trying his best to reschedule other jobs and fit them all in. He offered to write damage reports to help people make a claim.

The Citizen contacted National Grid Electricity Distribution today and asked if they were planning to help the families.

They confirmed that a fault on the high voltage, underground network caused a power outage in the Monkston and Woughton areas at 5.27pm.

Some 2356 properties were affected and 1738 of these were restored within three minutes, they said. All properties were restored within an hour of the outage.

A spokesperson said: “We will be reaching out to a handful of customers who have reported appliance damage to assist with repairs. We would like to thank customers for their patience and understanding as we worked to reconnect them.”