Man in hospital with serious injuries after crash in village between Milton Keynes and Aylesbury
The incident happened on Whaddon Road at 4.10pm, with a blue Mercedes A200 in collision with a blue Mazda CX-5, which was travelling in the opposite direction.
The driver of the Mazda, a man in his twenties, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and remains there in a stable condition.
A passenger in the Mazda, a man in his forties, and the driver of the Mercedes, a male in his twenties, were both taken to hospital, but have since been discharged with minor injuries.
Police are appealing for information which may assist with their investigation.
PC Steve Leathersich of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “If anyone was driving along the road and has dash-cam footage or witness information to this incident we would ask them to please contact us.
“Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference 43240610064 or report it online.”