Mayor of Milton Keynes prepares to abseil off a massive 400ft tower

The city’s mayor is preparing to scale a 400ft tall tower in the name of charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Lancaster will carry out his daring challenge next month at the Northampton Lift Tower, which is the UK’s highest permanent abseil.

And he’s asking people to join him or pledge their support by sponsoring him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All money raised will go to his chosen charity, Camphill MK.

The Mayor of Milton Keynes is to abseil off Northampton Lift Tower in aid of Camphill MK

James vowed to raise funds for Camphill when he first became mayor and saw some of the “incredible” work they are doing for vulnerable local people.

He wants to play a part in the charity’s ambition to double the number of people they can support.

His abseil will take place on September.

“I’m not sure why I sign up for these things!” says James this week. “I know I will enjoy it but I’m a bit worried about the first look down. Hopefully I will have a team of fellow abseilers with me to cheer me on and make it even more enjoyable”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year two local Freemasons, Rod and Dave, also scaled the Northampton tower for Camphill and raised a staggering £3,100.

They said: “It was such an exhilarating challenge. We were both nervous about being that high up but it was just so enjoyable. And to do it whilst supporting the work of an incredible charity really made it all worthwhile and underpins what the freemasons are all about”.

You can support the mayor’s abseil through his JustGiving page here or you can join his abseiling team (you must be aged 12 or over) by emailing the Camphill team at [email protected].

Founded in 1981, Camphill Milton Keynes is a place where people with learning disabilities and autism are encouraged and supported to reach their potential through the experience of living, learning, working, and celebrating in the community with others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The goal is to provide a strong supportive environment where residents can gain self-confidence and personal independence within a safe, social and enabling environment.

More than 80 adults live permanently at Camphill MK, and each resident is encouraged to live and work as independently as possible