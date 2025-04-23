Meet selfless Suzanne, one of the kindest carers in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Care home inspectors have presented a special award to a carer who stood out for her kindness during their visit.

Suzanne Durrant is Wellbeing Coordinator at Highclere in Downs Barn, a 39-bed home that offers residential, nursing and residential dementia care.

Experts from Healthwatch visited the home, which is run by HC-One, to carry out a routine inspection - and they heard nothing but praise for Suzanne from the residents.

"They were effusive in their praise for Suzanne and the extraordinary lengths she goes to in supporting them,” said a spokesperson.

Suzanne Durrant with her Kindness in Care award

The residents shared “overwhelmingly positive” feedback about her dedication to enriching their lives through meaningful activities, they said.

As a result, the inspectors insisted Suzanne be formally recognised for her outstanding contribution to resident care. They have now presented her with a Kindness in Care Award, which highlights the powerful impact of compassionate, person-centred support.

Suzanne, who has worked at Highclere for over 20 years, was deeply moved by the recognition from inspectors. She said: “Family means everything to me. That’s why I work in a nursing home—these residents are my family and they mean everything.”

The Kindness in Care Award not only celebrates Suzanne’s commitment but also underscores the vital role that dedicated team members play in enhancing resident wellbeing, and the importance of meaningful, personalised activities within care settings.

Healthwatch MK is an independent statutory body has with the power to ensure NHS leaders and other decision makers listen to local feedback and improve standards of care.