Meet the woman who's spent 20 years walking thousands of miles to keep people healthy in Milton Keynes

Sue Hadfield started the walking for health group 20 years ago in Milton Keynes

Exactly 20 years ago, Sue Hadfield and a friend took their first steps to persuade people in MK to start walking to improve their health and wellbeing.

Today, from that first ramble around Shenley, the MK Health Walks group has grown into a huge programme with 60 volunteers leading people on walks around the city every day of the week.

Each year some 11,500 residents benefit from the exercise, fresh air and social interaction, making it one of the most accessible and important wellbeing programmes in the city.

This month the initiative celebrates its 20th anniversary and vows to continuing to improving the lives of many people across the city.

The programme of walks, all free to join, has grown with support from The Parks Trust and Milton Keynes Council and by 2010 it was operated as a joint programme with a funded coordinator.

There’s also been extended support from charities such as the Ramblers, Macmillan Cancer Support, and the local ‘Walking for Health’ programme.

In 2022, Milton Keynes City Council were no longer able to support MK Health Walks so The Parks Trust were approached to take on the management. This was largely due to the Trust having experience of volunteer management, recreation programmes, as well as the majority of the walks taking place on its land.

Sue said: “I love walking myself and love Milton Keynes, so to put it all together with health and exercise was a lovely idea. We have people who have been walking 20 years and it’s really easy, anyone can do it - you just need a good pair of shoes!”

Details of MK Health Walks are here.