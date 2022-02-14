Midsummer Night's Gala Ball launched to boost Milton Keynes Hospital Charity

Milton Keynes Hospital Charity is launching a Midsummer Night's Gala Ball to raise funds for the cancer centre.

And they promise a "magical evening" of fun, fine food and dancing at the event, which will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Bletchley, on Friday June 24.

The gala ball, which has a Midsummer Night theme, starts at 7pm, where guests will be welcomed with a drinks reception, followed by a three-course meal with carriages at 1am.

The cancer centre at Mk hospital

There will be theatre and fairies, alongside a raffle, an auction with celebrity auctioneer Charles Hanson and live music from 'The High Wires'. There will also be entertainment from the Romeo Dance Academy.

Jan Flawn CBE, who is leading the fundraising committee for the event, said: “The Gala Ball is being planned and supported by a small committee of business volunteers who are working alongside Vanessa Holmes and her team of dedicated fundraisers. The committee aims to encourage businesses and professionals of Milton Keynes to become involved through sponsorship and/or purchasing tickets for the evening. This year the Ball promises to be truly magical – we look forward to seeing you there.”

Vanessa Holmes, Head of Charity at the hospital said: “We are very excited about this year’s Gala Ball and its magical Midsummer theme. Most importantly though is the impact this will have for cancer patients and families.

"The cancer centre, which opened in March 2020, has transformed cancer care at the hospital, but is seeing a steep year-on-year increase in patients. Monies raised from the event will enhance patient experience even more; whether that’s making them more comfortable, supporting their treatments or funding extra special items of equipment.”

Money raised will contribute towards enhancing the care and experience of cancer patients at the hospital – including a new radiotherapy unit that will be situated next to the cancer centre.

Tickets cost £100 and tables of 10 are available for £1,000. Sponsorship opportunities are available and prize donations will be appreciated.

Tickets are limited and are on sale now here.