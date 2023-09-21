Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Milton Keynes has this week hit the headlines as the UK’s most underrated city.

The Sun has praised MK for “quietly remaking itself “into a great city break destination.

Earlier this year the city was slammed as one of 50 worst places to live in the UK, following a survey on the satirical iLivehere website, where more than 105,000 people cast their votes.

It was blasted as a ‘huge sprawling Sim City of buildings that are lucky if they see 40 years use’. Another reviewer dubbed the place ‘a dismal London commuter belt town’ and ‘a symphony in the superficial and a concerto of concrete.’

But today the tide has changed, with a travel expert in The Sun raving about MK.

The change of heart was prompted by another survey, this time by holiday home site Independent Cottages, who recently put it right at the top of their list of underrated UK cities.

Their research centred on the scarcity of guidebooks dedicated to a place. They searched guidebooks to find which under-explored areas in the UK had the fewest mentions yet had lots of attractions.

Sun travel journalist Hope Brotherton is a big fan of Milton Keynes. She said: “Who doesn't love an underrated city? I've known plenty of people over the years who've skipped past Milton Keynes, but I wouldn't be so hasty.

"The city centre is somewhat of a shopping haven - and a great place to do some Christmas shopping. It's also a great hub for exploring other nearby attractions like Bletchley Park.

"Later this year, I'll be heading back to Milton Keynes for a spot of snowboarding inside Snozone, and I, for one, can't wait."

As well as Bletchley Park, which has won top marks from thousands on TripAdvisor, the city has won praise for Snozone in Xscape.

The venue has taught more than three million people how to ski or snowboard and has also prompted has thousands of five-star reviews on TripAdvisor.

Other attractions that have been praised are Willen Lake, the shopping centre and the city’s scenic walks, as well as nearby Woburn Abbey and Woburn Safari Park.