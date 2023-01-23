Milton Keynes’ Arriva Park & Ride service offers more buses and better value fares

Arriva’s Park and Ride service in Milton Keynes has been improved to offer more frequent buses and better value fares.

Whether you’re a commuter, shopper or new visitor to Milton Keynes, Park & Ride is a great option for all – offering plenty of free parking and fast, frequent Arriva buses into the city centre.

Advertisement

The free parking is complemented with great value for money bus fares, too.

Arriva’s Park & Ride service takes the stress out of travelling into the city centre

A Group Day Return ticket, allowing up to five people to travel for only £5 via Arriva Park & Ride services, offers inexpensive and stress-free travel into the city..

Milton Keynes Park & Ride at MK Coachway offers 350 free parking spaces and is located just off J14 of the M1 and the A509.

Advertisement

For electric car owners, there’s plenty of EV charging points available too.

Councillor Jennifer Wilson-Marklew, Cabinet Member for Climate Action and Sustainability said: “Embedding Coachway Park & Ride as a useful alternative to city centre parking is a key requirement of the Milton Keynes Enhanced Bus Partnership, and I’m pleased that Arriva is already delivering on its commitment to develop the Park & Ride with an attractive fare structure.

Advertisement

"Giving visitors a useful alternative for the ‘final mile’ of their journey plays a part in delivering our Sustainability Strategy and working towards our goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2030.”