Milton Keynes dad who produced his own EP becomes household name on Kiss FM and BBC Radio 1Xtra

Former MK Citizen journalist Jon Boyle set himself target of having one of his tracks played by the legendary UK garage DJ and radio presenter.

It was one of three life goals he drew up when he left university.

Jon launched his debut Pretty Girl EP in July and is overjoyed at the response it received.

Jon at work as a DJ

In no time it earned UK radio plays from EZ on his Nuvolve show, DJ Q and Shosh on Kiss FM, Kerrie Cosh on BBC Introducing, Danny Blaze on Flex FM and Sian Anderson on BBC Radio 1Xtra.

Sian even described Jon as her “new obsession” live on air and labelled all four songs “absolute bangers” after playing multiple tracks from his EP three weeks in-a-row on her Monday night 1Xtra show.

Jon said: “It’s a dream come true to have a song played by DJ EZ and it’s been amazing to hear my tracks played regularly on 1Xtra, Kiss and Flex FM too, as this is something I had never expected.

“I was listening to EZ’s Nuvolve radio show in my kitchen when Pretty Girl unexpectedly came on, and I cheered like my football team had just scored a goal!

Jon and son

“I had tears in my eyes and my six-year-old son looked rather confused by the whole episode.”

EZ’s radio play sealed a life-goal treble for Jon – who had already achieved his other aims of becoming a football reporter and a DJ.

Hee explained how he eventually got the EP into the hands of his musical idol.

“For weeks I tagged EZ in social media posts and I dropped him a couple of emails, but I didn't know if he had even heard my songs.

“In the end I emailed the EP to his manager Paul Marini, who replied to me a few weeks later saying he had just forwarded it to EZ. A couple of days later EZ played Pretty Girl on his Nuvolve show and the rest is history.

“Thankfully EZ doesn’t ghost me on social media now either – I tell everyone we are basically besties now that he has liked and commented on some of my posts!”

Jon has been making garage music since he was a teenager but it was only since the pandemic that he started making songs he would be happy to play out himself as a DJ.

This debut EP has been a long, gradual journey for me,” he said.

He works as a university lecturer and runs his own lifestyle magazine alongside making music. Already he is working on new productions, including collaborations with some legends of the UK garage scene, and is planning to DJ at some garage and house events this autumn.

You can stream the EP on your preferred music service here or ask your smart speaker to “play Jon Boyle Pretty Girl album.”