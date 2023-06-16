Milton Keynes darts superstar Fallon Sherrock awarded MBE after 'smashing the glass ceiling'

Milton Keynes born and bred darts superstar Fallon Sherrock has today (Friday) been awarded an MBE in the King’s first Birthday Honours list.

Fallon, 28, started her darts career in MK, playing for Bucks county as a teenager and picking up national and European crowns along the way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her mum Sue and dad Steve had both played the game on a recreational basis.

Fallon Sherrock has been awarded an MBE for her services to darts

Opting to follow her career in darts rather than studying forensic science at university, Fallon progressed through the BDO ranks, appearing on the famous Lakeside stage for the first time in 2014 and narrowly missing out on her first world title a year later.

In 2019 her life changed when she she burst onto the mainstream darts stage when she became the first female darts player to beat a male opponent in the PDC Darts World Championships at Alexandra Palace, seeing off Ted Evetts in the opening round.

Sky Sports commentator Rod Studd said famously at the time: “Fallon Sherrock has smashed the glass ceiling.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her popularity soared further when she saw off Mensur Suljovic in the second round, earning her the 'Queen of the Palace' moniker, with her now famous pink shirt a common sight both on the oche and in the crowds.

Fallon Sherrock in her trademark pink shirt

Since then, Fallon has mixed it with the men on countless occasions, becoming a popular fixture in competitions all over the world and has become a pioneer for women's darts. Recently she became the first female player to hit a nine-dart finish in a PDC event.

Fallon has been awarded the MBE for her ‘services to darts’.

She is currently setting her sights on the Women’s World Matchplay, where she wants to retain her title after winning it last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She told Online Darts: "I've definitely got a target on my back. No matter how well I play I end up getting everyone's best game against me at the moment. As long as stay in those rankings I'll be happy and I should stay in there."