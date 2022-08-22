Milton Keynes girl who was badly bullied in school finds new confidence by taking up boxing

Kizzy Kellett, who is 14, suffered from panic attacks after being bullied and even beaten up at school.

Her worried parents encouraged her to join a local initiative called KKOTS – short for Keeping Kids of the Streets – which offers free boxing coaching to boys and girls from all over Milton Keynes.

The sessions are designed to teach youngsters respect and discipline – and also reduce the wave of knife crime in the city.

Kizzy Kellett is now a volunteer boxing coach

For Kizzy, they also provided a much-needed boost in self esteem as she rapidly began to shine in the ring.

"She has grown massively in confidence since she joined the classes in March,” said her dad Mark.

“She has become fitter and healthier and her anxiety and panic attacks have more or less ceased.”

Kizzy rapidly became so good at the sport that she is now a volunteer boxing teacher for KKOTS.

Kizzy Kellett found a way to keep the bullies at bay

“We have lots of girls turn up to the club as Kizzy is the only female volunteer that teaches, “ said Mark. “Her class includes two autistic children, which is lovely as she wants to be a special educational needs teacher when she’s older.”

KNOTS runs free boxing sessions all over MK. Kizzy helps at the Wednesday session at Conniburrow Community Centre, which her dad also volunteers at.He said: “Kizzy really is amazing and tries to promote the club as much she can. She’s a wonderful young woman and me and her mum are immensely proud.”

The free sessions are held in venues all over Milton Keynes and are open to any youngsters aged between six and 18.

Founder Karl Hanif said: “I've been buying the boxing gloves and other equipment myself and all the coaches are giving their time voluntarily. But to roll this out to the whole of MK I need to raise more money. Sponsorship from more businesses would be great,” he said.