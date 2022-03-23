Milton Keynes goes mad for Les Miserables

The one-month countdown until Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of Les Misérables arrives in Milton Keynes is about to begin.

On Friday Milton Keynes Theatre is launching a city-wide celebration to herald the arrival of the show, encouraging the people and businesses of Milton Keynes to join in on social media with the hashtag #LesMizMK.

Boublil and Schönberg’s iconic Les Misérables arrives at Milton Keynes Theatre from Tuesday 26 April for a four week run.

Les Miz is coming to Milton Keynes next month

The musical stars Dean Chisnall as ‘Jean Valjean’, Nic Greenshields as ‘Javert’, Ian Hughes as ‘Thénardier’, Will Callan as ‘Marius’, Nathania Ong as ‘Eponine’, Helen Walsh as ‘Madame Thénardier’, Samuel Wyn-Morris as

‘Enjolras’ and Paige Blankson as ‘Cosette’.

The cast is completed by George Arvidson, Aidan Banyard, Will Barratt, Adam Boardman, Rebecca Bolton, Emily Olive Boyd, Olivia Brereton, Harry Chandler, Rebecca Ferrin, Aimee Good, Steven Hall, Jenna Innes, Tessa Kadler, Damien Kneale, Caleb Lagayan, Abel Law, Joseph McDonnell, Zabrina Norry, Emily Owens, Jordan

Simon Pollard, Jamie Pritchard, Dean Read and Rebecca Ridout.

Since Cameron Mackintosh first conceived this acclaimed new production of LES MISÉRABLES in 2009 to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary, it has taken the world by storm continuing to enjoy record-breaking runs in countries including North America, Australia, Japan, Korea, France and Spain.

Boublil and Schönberg’s magnificent iconic score of LES MISÉRABLES includes the classic songs, I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Stars, Bring Him Home, Do You Hear the People Sing?, One Day More, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables, Master Of The House and many more.

Several of its songs have become real life anthems of revolution wherever in the world people are fighting for their freedom.

Seen by over 120 million people worldwide in 52 countries and in 22 languages, LES MISÉRABLES is undisputedly one of the world’s most popular and contemporary musicals.

