Milton Keyes ice cream seller Paolo Loraso is in line to scoop a prestigious award after reaching the final of Mobiler of the Year run by the industry's Ice Cream Alliance.

The Ice Cream Alliance awards attract entries from ice cream vendors from all over the country with just three reaching the final of the Mobiler of the Year award.

The Alliance, founded in 1944, is the governing body for the ice cream industry in the UK and Ireland, the only membership trade association for the ice cream industry. It organises the only annual Ice Cream Expo in the UK, The Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show, which supports members who either own an ice cream parlour or operate an ice cream van service, offering advice, resources, and information to support their business needs.

Said Paolo: “Last year I got to the final and came third. I got a trophy and certificate. This year I entered again and got back into the final, hopefully I can go all the way and win it.

“The interviews will take place at The Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show on February 7 in Harrogate, Yorkshire.

“The winner will be announced at the awards ceremony which recognise things like best flavour and best soft ice cream and mobiler of the year is one of them.”

Paolo runs Loraso Ice Cream which raised nearly £1,000 by visiting schools to offer a charity ice-cream giveaway in aid of Children in Need as reported in the Citizen.