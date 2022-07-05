Milton Keynes loses bid to become HQ of Great British Railways - but jobs at Network Rail are safe, say MPs

The government’s plan is to create a new organisation called Great British Railways (GBR) to run British railways.

The aim is for GBR to absorb and replace Network Rail, the current track operator, in 2023 – and this led to widespread fears that many of the 5,000 local jobs at Network Rail’s huge officers in CMK could be affected.

In February this year, the government announced a competition to find the town or city to house GBR's new headquarters, which will be outside London.

Network Rail's offices are in CMK

Milton Keynes Council put in a bid on the basis that MK was stepped in railway heritage and had excellent transport links.

But today (Tuesday) it was announced that the finalists in the HQ competition are Birmingham, Crewe, Derby, Doncaster, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne and York.

Milton Keynes MPs Ben Everitt and Iain Stewart immediately revealed they have “received reassurance” from the Department for Transport that the new Great British Railways HQ’s location will not impact jobs at Network Rail in MK.

Ben Everitt, MP for MK North, said: “Naturally we are disappointed that Milton Keynes’ bid to host the Great British Railways HQ did not succeed despite Milton Keynes’ strong railway heritage but I’m pleased that this will not affect jobs here in Milton Keynes at the Network Rail site in CMK.”

Iain Stewart, MP for MK South, said: “I am disappointed that Milton Keynes Council’s bid to be the home of GBR’s HQ has not been successful, especially with the many positives and advantages there are for it bringing to MK.

“However, I have been reassured that this decision will not have an impact on jobs at Network Rail.”

Both MPs have accused leading councillors of “scaremongering” about Network Rail jobs.

The company, based at the iconic Quadrant building in CMK, employs 5,000 local people and is currently a key national centre for engineering, infrastructure, support services and timetabling.