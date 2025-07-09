Milton Keynes loses its battle to preserve its most famous structure as developers win appeal to bulldoze The Point
Once home to the UK's first multiplex cinema, the focal point structure will be replaced by 487 flats in blocks of up to 21 storeys high.
Galliard Holdings applied for planning permission almost exactly a year ago but local councillors refused on the grounds that the scheme would lead to “the total loss of the non-designated heritage asset of high significance both in Central Milton Keynes and across the city”.
They also objected to the number of flats and the density of them in the middle of the city centre.
However, determined Galliard bosses appealed via the Secretary of State and this week Planning Inspector Paul Griffiths gave his verdict – overriding the council’s objections and granting the developers the go-ahead.
Mr Griffiths ruled any impact on the city centre would be minimal, although he conceded that The Point building had "a special place in the memory of the people of Milton Keynes".
But he added: “It has clearly outlived its purpose, and there are no realistic prospects for its effective re-use".
The decision will be greeted with sadness by many people who have happy memories of The Point after it opened with a flourish in 1985, housing a 10-screen cinema, a bingo hall, nightclub, and restaurants.
The place was an instant success with over a million admissions in its first year. However, audience declined after the Xscape was built in 2000 and in 2015 The Point cinema closed its doors, showing "Kingsman: The Secret Service" as its final film.
Recently the Citizen published photos of the inside of the building, showing the shocking state of it after vandals had entered over the years.
Now Galliard bosses have said they are “delighted” with the Planning Inspector’s decision and vowed to “transform” the site.
A spokesperson for the company said: "Our plans will transform this prominent site, which has been vacant for nearly 20 years, into a dynamic mixed-use destination.
This will include a bar, sports facilities and a new cinema on the roof.
"At the heart of the proposals is a commitment to celebrating the legacy of The Point,” said the spokesperson.
