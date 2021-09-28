Milton Keynes man has world's biggest collection of match worn Manchester City shirts

A football fan from MK boasts the world's largest collection of Manchester City shirts worn by the team's players.

Mark McCarthy's home is filled with more than 400 shirts, some of them dating back to 1926.

He has become such an expert that he has even written a book on the subject, telling the stories behind his favourite shirts.

Mark's cousin is former Man City player Mick McCarthy, who is now the manger of Championship club Cardiff City.

"My fixation with City started back in 1983 when Mick joined the club," he said. "It was only ever my intention to track one of his match shirts but once I got that, it started the collection."

Mark added: "I took some serious abuse growing in Milton Keynes as City fan in 80's and 90's but not some much these days.

His collection now stands at 410 shirts, each of which hold special memories for him.

Mark McCarthy with some of his incredible collection

The dad of four, who runs his own small groundworks company, is former chairman of the old old Milton Keynes City FC.

He and his youngest son Harvey are season tickets holders at Man City and travel to all home and away games.

He admits there are a couple of gaps in his collection, but says: "There's only so many times you can ask a player for his shirt!"

On Saturday November 13, Mark is holding a special event at Newport Pagnell Football Club to display his shirts and also his new book, which is called '101 Manchester City Matchworn Shirts'. It tells of the players, the matches and the stories behind the shirts.

The shirts take up a lot of room in the McCarthy's house

The event will be attended by former City players Andy Dibble and Trevor Sinclair. Tickets are £5 each and the money will be donated to the Newport Pagnell club.

Mark and his son Harvey are Man City season ticket holders