A Milton Keynes man diagnosed with an incurable form of cancer is aiming to conquer his fear of heights by taking part in a charity challenge.

Nick Knott was diagnosed with incurable and inoperable stage four cancer of the colon, lymph nodes, lungs and liver in September 2024 and is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment at Milton Keynes University Hospital.

Nick says the treatment he is receiving is "second to none" and has set himself a charity challenge to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

He is aiming to walk over the O2 building in London, which according to its website, involves climbing up to a height of 52 metres, with an ascent or descent of up to 30 degrees.

Nick is planning to undertake the challenge in March 2025, once he has completed his latest round of chemotherapy.

He is due to be supported during the climb by a work colleague, and has already exceeded his initial fundraising target of £200.

Writing on his GoFundMe page after launching the challenge Nick said: "I can’t believe the response we have had to my challenge.

"I originally set the target to £200 and we beat that in the first day raising £355.

"Don’t forget to tell your friends and family about my challenge and share if you can.

"Thank you to all those that have donated and let’s see how much we can raise for this very worthwhile cause."

At the time of writing, Nick has currently raised £360, and has set himself a higher target of £450.