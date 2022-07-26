Milton Keynes parks achieve impressive double in Green Flag award scheme

The Trust was this week awarded its sixth consecutive green flag for the entire network of linear parks it manages throughout the city.

And it also scooped a Green Heritage Site accreditation award for the first time – for the historic Great Linford Manor Park.

The heritage award recognises the local and national significance of the park, which has been the subject of a major renovation project recently.

The ponds at Great Linford Manor Park

One judge said: “The restoration project has enabled a refocus of the site back to its history and made historic features prominent. The restored ponds, with the soon to be renovated alms houses, form the core of the park around which many activities operate.”

Judges also applauded The Parks Trust’s community outreach which informed the vision for Great Linford Manor Park’s ambitious project and has continued throughout the restoration work.

The Green Flag award scheme is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. It sets the benchmark for management of UK and international parks.

A Green Flag award recognises well-managed parks or green spaces, and requires excellent scores to be achieved during a rigorous judging process.

Great Linford Manor Park

Chief Executive of The Parks Trust, Victoria Miles, welcomed the news. She said: “As the revival of Great Linford Manor Park approaches completion, we are so happy to

receive this award from the Green Flag scheme.

"Our team, the Friends of Great Linford Manor Park and our contractors have invested their skills, passion and energy into returning the site back to its former glory. Having this recognised by such a prestigious authority means a great deal to everyone involved.”

Meanwhile, two more local parks have also achieved national recognition by being nominated in a Fields Trust competition to find the most loved spaces in the UK.