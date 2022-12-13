Milton Keynes' Parks Trust urges people to avoid icy lakes in wake of tragic fatalities

A well-known Milton Keynes charity is reiterating its plea for people to be wary around frozen lakes following recent fatalities.

Since the cold weather hit the UK in recent weeks, The Parks Trust has put out posters warning visitors to keep away from the edges of lakes.

Its message is extra prescient given the recent deaths confirmed at a lake in Solihull yesterday (12 December).

Babbs Mill Park in Solihull, the search continued for more potential victims, following reports more children were present on the ice at the time of the incident. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Boys aged eight, 10, and 11, all died after falling through the ice on Babbs Mill Lake.

Today, another boy who was rescued from the icy water remains in critical condition.

On posters which have been placed around the lakes within The Parks Trust land, the charity has stated: “Don’t Dice With Ice”.

A spokesman said: “it is vital to stay vigilant around cold or frozen water during the winter months.

"Keep away from the water’s edge and under no circumstances go onto the ice or enter the water. “Be extra watchful with young children close to the water’s edge. “If you see someone in trouble in the water or on the ice, call 999 straight away. Never attempt to go out on to the ice yourself. “Be cautious after heavy rainfall and don’t enter areas that are flooded. " Keep your dog under control near frozen water and do not EVER follow it onto the ice. Do not attempt to rescue any pets yourself – call the emergency services for help. "If you see a wild animal you believe to be in distress on the ice report it to the RSPCA on 0300 123 4999.”

The charity which oversees over 6,000 acres of parkland in Milton Keynes has also been using its social media platforms to further enforce its safety guides.

Leaflets are also being delivered across the city with further safety information.

A candlelit vigil was held in Kingshurst a neighbourhood in Solihull in memory of the three boys who tragically lost their lives in the lake accident.