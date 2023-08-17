With the launch of the city’s new wheelie bin system just two and a half weeks away, the council is introducing Fixed Penalty Notice fines for people who don’t use them correctly, the MK Citizen can reveal.

This week MK City Council is advertising on job sites for a specialist waste enforcement officer to patrol city streets and police the new system.

He or she will be paid up to £32,000 a year to investigate ‘offences’ such as putting the wrong things in the wrong bins, gather evidence, issue fines and even prepare case files for court.

Fixed Penalty Notice fines may be handed out to people who do not comply with the new wheelie bin system in Milton Keynes

The ideal candidate, according to an advertisement on the indeed job site, will have “excellent communication skills and a keen interest in investigative work”.

The ad states: “You’ll join a small but busy team investigating environmental crimes. Your role will be related to the new wheeled bins service within the city and the offences that are committed by non-compliance.”

It adds: “This is an interesting and varied role where you will work proactively and reactively to tackle environmental issues that impact on the quality of life of local residents.”

The role description states the officer will “investigate offences relating to the presentation and non-compliance of the policies set out for the new service.”

This will include "the issuing of Fixed Penalty Notices and preparing case files as necessary,” it adds.

The applicant must be skilled in conflict management and be able to “work with victims of crime and suspected offenders.”

Today (Thursday) council leader Pete Marland said the stance was necessary ensure the bins are being used correctly – and issuing a fine would be “a last resort”.

He said: “The wheelie bin trial that’s been in operation over the past few years has been really successful and has generally been positive. However, one thing that residents in those trial areas highlighted was that they wanted the council to be more proactive in making sure that some residents don’t leave their bins out blocking the pavement during the week. Disability groups and wheelchair users have made the same point.

"We also need to make sure the bins are being used properly. We know there might be some issues as the new system starts and the new role will make sure that the council is proactive in helping people. The vast majority of issues will be resolved by simple advice. Issuing an FPN is already an option with the bag system and, as is currently the case, a fine would be a very last resort for those people who persistently cause problems.”

But one city dignitary is disgusted about the recruitment of a specialist enforcement officer.

Alderman Paul Bartlett told the Citizen: "Not content with imposing huge wheelie bins on thousands of residents who do not want, need, or have space for them, the Labour and Lib Dem Council is hell-bent on punishing residents who do not obey orders.