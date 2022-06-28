Milton Keynes residents can hire electric bikes for free for up to four weeks at a time

The council teamed up with Fully Charged, a Silverstone-based eBike test centre, to arrange the sustainable travel trial a year ago.

Since then local people have cycled around 4,000 miles on the borrowed electric bikes.

Five bikes are available, and they can be used for up to four weeks for free. The bikes are proving very popular and have been out on loan for 90% of the time.

Cllr Jenny Wilson-Marklew handing over an eBike to MK’s first new loanee, Geoff

The council is now extending the trial for a further six months with potential to make electric bike hire a permanent feature in the city.

During the pandemic, cycling and walking increased by almost 60% in some areas of Milton Keynes and the council is capitalising on ongoing interest in cycling and promoting the eBikes as an environmentally friendly transport option.

Applications to loan an eBike should be made to Fully Charged and full details are on the Get Around MK website. MK Council and Fully Charged will continue to host a monthly eBike pick up and drop off sessions at Station Square, where people pick up their equipment and receive a short briefing.