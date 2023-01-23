Milton Keynes shoppers warned to beware of fake Prime drinks flooding the market

An online shopping giant has warned of fake bottle of Prime hydration drink being sold in local shops and online.

Ubuy.com says a growing number of “overpriced” counterfeit bottles have been spotted in corner shops all over the country and also on eBay and other selling sites.

The company has now issued details to help people ensure they are buying the right product.

These are the genuine bottles. They have five ridges nd contain 473ml

Their international buying manager, Helen Whaldon said: “In January 2022, YouTube influencers Logan Paul and KSI released Prime Hydration and within days the company was estimated to be worth $150,000,000. Like any other high demand products, the black market quickly produces counterfeit versions to make money at the consumers expense.

"Fake and overpriced products are being found in local corner shops, eBay and other online stores.”

Helen said there is one small ‘defect’ that gives the game away.

“It's the bottles’ pattern. Fake products will only have three stick out ridged patterns, where as the official product has five.”

Also, she said, fake products state 472ml where as genuine products have 473ml, which is the correct serving.

However, Ubuy asked 2500 consumers if they would spot a counterfeit on the shelves and a whopping 87% said they would not..

The low-calorie thirst quencher, which consists of mainly of water with added coconut water, vitamins and minerals, has became an internet sensation after it was launched in the UK earlier this month.

At first it was only sold at Asda and Aldi stores, where supplies were being snapped up within within minutes of arriving. This week some Spar shops as well as Costco stores have started stocking it too.

Costco is the cheapest supplier at £18.58 for a crate of 12 bottles – just under £1.55 each.

Last week the Citizen reported how Milton Keynes sellers were making a small fortune by flogging bottles of Prime on eBay.

There are almost 30 listings from MK sellers who have weathered the carnage to buy supplies from Aldi or Asda since the drink was launched in the UK.