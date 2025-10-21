Milton Keynes shopping centre to house UK's largest indoor Christmas Grotto this year

This year’s Christmas Grotto inside Middleton Hall will be the largest of its kind in the UK , say centre:mk bosses.

The festive display opens on November 21 and, in partnership with Penguin Books,is themed with Peter Rabbit and Friends™.

Up until 24th December, when Santa must fly off for a busy night on his sleigh, families visiting the Grotto will first meet Mrs Rabbit, who will tell the children about Peter’s lost Christmas presents.

Children will use clues to help Mrs Rabbit search for the missing presents, before adventuring out into the snowy forest through Peter’s secret tunnel. They’ll also decorate gingerbread biscuits for the Christmas feast, before meeting Santa himself to complete their festive journey.

Each child will receive their decorated biscuit and a gift from Santa.

Tickets for Santa’s Grotto are now on sale and are priced for the first few days at £14.50 for children, £6 for adults and £4.50 for babies under

During December, prices will increase to £16 for children, £6.50 for adults and £5 for babies under one.

All prices exclude booking fees.

Santa’s arrival at Middleton Hall, which becomes ‘Starlight Square’ for the festive season, starts with a parade down the mall at the entrance to centre:mk.

This is free-of-charge for people to see, and there will be special guests to meet and some “fantastic photo opportunities” at the selfie points dotted across the centre, say bosses.

Kevin Duffy, Director of centre:mk, said: “Christmas is always a special time for us, and this year we’re especially pleased to welcome Peter Rabbit and Friends™ to Santa’s Grotto with a brand-new adventure. centre:mk is here to make the festive season unforgettable for families and visitors from across the country, with our enchanting events, huge range of shops and variety of cafés and restaurants on offer. At the heart of it all is the joy of creating magical memories for children and giving families a truly special day out.”

Starlight Square’s magic continues beyond the Grotto with a series of magical rides and attractions, including a Christmas Virtual Reality sleigh ride, a train ride, an old-school full-size Helter Skelter, a double-decker Victorian Carousel and a Christmas Market featuring independent local businesses and festive food and drink.

For more information and to book tickets, visit here.