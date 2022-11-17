Milton Keynes Synagogue returns 18th century scroll to its original home in Czech Republic

Representatives from Milton Keynes and District Reform Synagogue (MKDRS) returned one of its Torah scrolls to Pacov, a small community 50 miles south-east of Prague in the Czech Republic.

The MKDRS scroll originally belonged to the synagogue in Pacov which hosted events to commemorate 80 years since the deportation of Jews from the area. It’s believed the scroll dates back to the late 18th century.

In November 1942, the 97 Jews who then lived in Pacov, were transported to Terezín (Theresienstadt) and later to Auschwitz concentration camps. All but six of the Pacov Jews eventually perished. No seniors or children - including the youngest Holocaust victim Helenka Schecková, who was two years old at the time, survived.

Members of the Milton Keynes and District Reform Synagogue (MKDRS) visited Pacov in the Czech Republic

No Jews now live in Pacov. However, in 2017 local residents set up Tikkun Pacov, an apolitical, non-profit organisation, with the objective of keeping alive the Jewish history and cultural heritage in the Pacov area. (Tikkun is a Hebrew word meaning ‘repair’)

They purchased the old synagogue in 2018 and are in the process of renovating it. The synagogue was being used to store cars and was in a very dilapidated state. To date, they have replaced the roof and some windows, removed a mezzanine floor and restored the front façade.

Tikkun Pacov organised the events as part of their efforts to raise awareness of what happened to the Jews of Pacov and to keep their memory alive.

Martin Neville, co-chair of MKDRS said “The trip was very emotional for all of us. With the establishment of Tikkun Pacov, the Jews of Pacov will not have died in vain. Their memory will live on forever.”

Advertisement

The Pacov scroll which was thought to date from 1927 actually dates from the late 18th century

The group from MKDRS were joined by around 30 other people who had connections with the Jewish communities in Pacov and surrounding towns. They came from the USA, UK, Canada, Sweden, Switzerland and the Czech Republic. Many local people also joined the events.