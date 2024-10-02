Milton Keynes City Council is hosting a Young People's Opportunities Fair later this month, targeted at 16-25 year-olds

The free event, hosted by Milton Keynes City Council, is taking place at The Civic at 1 Saxon Gate East between 11am and 3pm on Monday October 14.

A total of 19 organisations from across the city are expected to attend, and will provide attendees with information on work experience, traineeships, apprenticeships, education and job opportunities.

Representatives from companies, charities and organisations including Milton Keynes University Hospital, The Open University, John Lewis, The MK Christian Foundation and the City Council will be on hand to answer questions and give advice.

The city council’s cabinet member for children and young people Joe Hearnshaw said: “If you’re a young person looking for guidance on local opportunities, this event is for you.

“We have so many success stories from past events and want to thank the businesses and organisations who make this possible.”