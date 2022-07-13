Milton Keynes to host Radio 4's popular Gardeners' Question Time next month

The Trust, which looks after more than 6,000 acres of parkland in Milton Keynes, will be hosting the show at the city’s Chrysalis Theatre on Tuesday August 9.

Audience members who are lucky enough to secure a ticket will have the chance to submit their questions to a celebrated panel of gardening experts during the recording of two episodes.

Gardeners’ Question Time first went on air in 1947 and has since become a national institution that attracts two million listeners every week.

MK is to host the popular Gardeners' Question Time show

In the past, the show has been broadcast from 10 Downing Street, at the top of Mount Snowdon and even inside Buckingham Palace!

Chief Executive of The Parks Trust, Victoria Miles, said: “We are thrilled that everybody’s favourite gardening show is coming to Milton Keynes. What an honour for the city and for our charity in its 30th year.

"I know that our residents will bring their enormous passion for green spaces, gardening and the environment to the recording, and put our beautiful local landscapes even more firmly on the map. We have booked The Chrysalis Theatre at Camphill Community as the venue for the recording and really welcome the opportunity to support this fantastic organisation.”

Seats are limited and expected to sell out very quickly so advance booking is essential. Tickets cost £4.50 each and include a glass of wine or hot drink.

They go on sale from noon today (Wednesday) online here and will be a maximum of two tickets per person booking

Doors open at 5pm for reecording to start at 6pm.The event ends at 8pm. Audience members must be over 10 years and all under-18s must be accompanied by an adult

The Chrysalis Theatre is in Japonica Lane at Willen Park and is run by the Camphill Milton Keynes Community

The community consists of 65 adults with learning disabilities and autism and the ethos is to embrace the outdoors and creativity, while offering meaningful opportunities to all.