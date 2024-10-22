Milton Keynes woman who adores doing 'crazy' things with her long hair vows to shave her head for cancer charity
Lyn Owers has dyed her ultra-long tresses every colour of the rainbow over the years – sometimes all the colours at once.
But watching how Macmillan supported her father through cancer, as well as a family friend, has inspired her to take action.
She and her fiancé Peter Coltman are both vowing to have their heads shaved completely on November 2. And so far they have gathered almost £1,000 in sponsorship in readiness for the act.
Lyn, who has set a target of raising £2,000 said: You all know how much I love doing crazy stuff with my hair.. But I have made the decision to brave the shave to raise money for Macmillan cancer.
“I ask you please to donate no matter how big or small, every £1 counts.”
You can view the findraising page here.