Modular homes that take just weeks to build are set to go on the market in Milton Keynes

Bellway Homes are building 160 new houses and apartments at Tattenhoe Park and all are using the Modern Method of Construction (MMC).

This is designed to speed up the process by using methods including ‘ready-made’ factory built units, which are then craned into place on the development.

Bellway say the homes have all been precision-engineered to focus on quality, sustainability and energy efficiency.

The Tattenhoe Park development is part of a pilot project aimed at speeding up the delivery of new homes through MMC and Bellway was chosen by Homes England to take part.

Construction started in July and already the first homes are being marketed. Prices start at £215,000 for a one-bedroom apartment.

Bellway is building a total of 160 rapid build and ‘modern method’ properties on the site. These range from one bed apartments to four bedroom family homes.

Forty of them are modular homes built in a factory while the remaining 120 are being constructed on site using timber frame panels instead of traditional block and brickwork.

This makes the process faster and more sustainable while minimising weather-related delays.

Some 112 of the homes will be for sale and the remaining 48 will be classed as affordable for people to rent or buy through shared ownership.

The project will be used to assess the benefits of modern methods of construction after a government report said MMC will be vital in speeding up the delivery of housing across the UK.

Luke Southgate, Sales Director for Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “The demand for these new homes, which are being built in a way that will speed up delivery and improve quality, has been extremely strong ever since we announced our plans for this site

He added: “It is a huge honour to have been chosen by Homes England for this ambitious and ground-breaking project. These are the first homes Bellway has built using Modern Methods of Construction so this development represents a significant step both for us as a company and for the housebuilding industry as a whole.

“We are looking forward to seeing these pioneering new properties come to life. Due to the amount of time saved during the construction process, we expect all homes to be built within a two-year period.”

Construction work began on the site in June 2022. A sales office is due to open in December with show homes scheduled to be unveiled that same month.

When completed, the wider Tattenhoe Park scheme will form a new neighbourhood of more than 1,300 homes.

The first releases feature a selection of one and two-bedroom apartments as well as a three-bedroom house, while the wider range of one to four-bedroom houses is due to go on sale later this year.

Elevation estate agents have been chosen to market the new homes.