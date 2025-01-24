Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More locations in Milton Keynes are now offering a Warm Welcome, thanks to the Warm Welcome campaign which aims to help individuals struggling with high heating bills and loneliness.

The scheme was launched in 2022, and sees libraries, churches, community spaces and cafes open their doors and provide a place where people can stay warm during spells of extremely cold weather.

Figures from the Warm Welcome campaign show that Milton Keynes has 10 places signed up to the scheme as of this month - an increase from four in December 2022.

Across the South East region there are now 765 registered warm spaces, an increase from the 485 in December 2022.

Founding patron of the Warm Welcome campaign the Rt Hon Gordon Brown said: "Without these community spaces, people would be at home with the heating off - and thus alone and in the cold.

"They offer more than just the warmth of heating, but the warmth of friendship."

More than 5,000 spaces across the country are now signed up to the Warm Welcome scheme, and these include locations such as museums, sports centres and businesses.

Warm Welcome campaign director David Barclay said: "We have already seen huge demand for Warm Welcome spaces this January, not only supporting people struggling to pay the bills but also playing a vital role in connecting communities and giving people a place of belonging.

"The dark winter days and nights of January can be extremely tough. We don’t want anyone to feel cold or alone this winter."