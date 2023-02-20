Motorists face another series of major road closures in Milton Keynes this week

Drivers in and around Milton Keynes will have nine National Highways road closures and two chunks of grid road closures to contend with this week.

At least one of them is expected to cause severe delays, with motorists facing a wait of at least 30 minutes.

Another five will cause moderate delays of between 10 and 30 minutes, while the grid road closures will cause diversions.

A string of roads will be closed in MK again this week

The V1 Snelshall Street will be closed between the H7 and H8 junctions as part of MK City Council’s ‘Golden Grid’ repairs programme.

Similarly, the H5 Portway roundabout will be closed at Loughton.

Meanwhile the list from National Highways shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

The A5 northbound at Redmoor roundabout will be continue to be closed at the entry slip for emergency wall repair under rail bridge. Severe delays (more than 30 minutes) are expected until it reopens at 11pm on March 7.

The A5 from Kelly's Kitchen Roundabout to Thorn Road Roundabout is still closed in both directions for upgrade work and will remain so until 6am on March 18. And the A421 remains closed until April 1, with moderate delays of between 10 and 30 minutes expected.

A further five closures will begin over the next seven days. The first will be on the A5 northbound, Abbey Hill, where the entry slip road will be shut for for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

The nearby A5 Stony Stratford Roundabout to Abbey Hill Interchange will see a southbound carriageway closure for structure maintenance from 8pm on March 1 to 5am on March 4, while there will be moderate delays on the A5 northbound, Kellys Kitchen Roundabout to Bletcham Way, with carriageway and lane closures overnight from March 1 to March 2.

Similar moderate delays will be expected at the same spot, in both directions, overnight from March 3 to March 4.On the M1, between junction 13 and 14, there will be various lane and carriageway closures for Smart Motorway works on behalf of CostainGT.