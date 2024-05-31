Nearly 400 knives handed in as part of Operation Sceptre held acoss Thames Valley
and live on Freeview channel 276
National knife crime week ran May 13 to May 19, encouraging people to use permanent knife amnesty bins in public spaces and police station across the Thames Valley. The aim is to prevent unwanted knives from finding their way on to the streets. In total 394 knives were handed in.
A number of other proactive activities were undertaken across the force to tackle knife crime including:
> 142 educational engagements with young people and local communities.
> 148 stop searches carried out
> 67 test purchase operations
> 76 knife related arrests.
Inspector Alex Penn said: “I would like to thank everyone who has supported this week of action and all those who continue to support us in tackling knife crime and working to make our communities a safer place.
“Throughout the week, there was an increased police presence in our communities, with officers engaging specifically around knife crime and working in partnership with businesses, the community and young people to disrupt and reduce the threat of knife crime across the Thames Valley.
“We continue to deliver robust enforcement to target the small number of people involved in knife crime and associated criminality. It is through both early intervention and targeted policing activity that we can work together to address the root causes of violence and use preventive initiatives to divert people from crime.”
If you need to report a knife related crime, please report it to us online via our website or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency if there is an immediate danger to life.
Alternatively, you can report information 100% anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.