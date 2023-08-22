New bargain music shop opens in Central Milton Keynes and it's set to become collectors' paradise

A new specialist music shop Off The Record music has opened in Central Milton Keynes.

The shop is run by Willen Hospice and sells bargain pre-loved vinyl records, musical instruments, accessories and memorabilia.

It first opened in a small way at The Point just under a year ago but was so successful that it has now moved to a bigger store in a prominent position in Midsummer Place shopping centre.

It’s described as a “unique concept store” and a must-visit destination for music fans.

And the money raised from sales will go towards funding specialist palliative care by Willen Hospice for local families.

Mark Rawlins, associate director of commercial at the hospice said: “We are always looking to do something different in charity retail and this shop follows the recent opening of ‘The Hangout’, which is our new gaming shop and arcade located in the Xscape.

“Off The Record is run by amazing volunteers who are passionate about music, have fantastic knowledge, and love helping customers find what they’re looking for. This is an opportunity for us to bring something special to Milton Keynes, which has a rich music history, while also helping patients and families who are receiving support from Willen Hospice.”

Kirsty McGiff, marketing and commercialisation manager at Midsummer Place said: “Midsummer Place is thrilled to be welcoming Off The Record to the centre, which is all in aid of raising valuable funds for Willen Hospice in Milton Keynes.

"We are certain the store will bring music lovers from far and wide to indulge their love of music, whilst all for a good cause.”

The charity is encouraging local people to donate any of their pre-loved music items and instruments to be sold at Off The Record. These can be dropped into any of the Willen Hospice shops around Milton Keynes.

The opening hours will be Monday to Saturday 10am to 6pm, and Sundays are 10am to 5pm.