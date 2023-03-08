New book released showcasing pioneering mathematician who passed the baton to Alan Turing

A new book has been released looking at a groundbreaking mathematician whose work influenced World War II codebreakers at Bletchley Park.

The First Enigma Codebreaker tells the story of Marian Rejewski, a Polish expert who passed the baton to Alan Turing.

Publishers believe the book written by Robert Gawlowski will be the first time either in Poland or the wider western world the Eastern European mathematician’s life has been explored in depth.

The First Enigma Codebreaker

Marian is seen as a man who changed the course of cryptology.

The book argues it was the Poles who first cracked the Enigma in 1932.

This biography answers the questions: in what conditions was the "Enigma conqueror" brought up, in what circumstances did he managed to decode the machine.

Also, what happened to this influential mathematician during World War II and why he never ended up in Bletchley Park.

Marian’s journey fleeing from the Nazis and contributions to the Allied Force’s work is revealed.

The mathematician also led an interesting post-war life and ultimately kept his cryptology work and role in the Second World War secret for a number of years.

Plus, what price he had to pay for his discovery in communist Poland and what he did to make the world know the true history of Enigma.

As well as showing the influence of the Pole’s maths the book details the effect powerful history can have on people’s lives.

Robert Gawłowski is from the same city as Marian, and has always had a strong interest in history.

He is especially fascinated by the people who have had tangible impact on our lives.

This is Robert’s first biography however he has published extensive scientific research in the field of social sciences as well as journalistic

articles. He works as a professor at WSB University in Bydgoszcz, teaching subjects related to public administration and public management.

This book has been endorsed by Alan Turing’s nephew, Sir Dermot Turing.

