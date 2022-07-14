New bus route offers great day out in Salcey Forest for people in Milton Keynes

The 33 bus service extended to take people from Mk to the popular forest park from July 24.

The forest offers Monday walking trails, family bike hire, orienteering and an onsite café and is an ideal place to spend a day.

Andrew Godley, Arriva’s commercial director, said: “We’re really excited by this new partnership with Forestry England. We’re constantly looking at ways of expanding our network to better connect communities and open up new destinations to the people of Milton Keynes, Northamptonshire and surrounding villages.

The new bus service will go from MK to Salcey Forest

"Bringing Salcey Forest into that bus network for the first time gives us a unique opportunity to connect more people with nature, green spaces, and the great outdoors.”

Simon Fowler, Forest Centre Manager for Forestry England, said his organisation was excited about this new partnership with Arriva.

“Bringing an Arriva bus service to Salcey Forest will enable more communities and individuals to visit this magnificent ancient woodland and see the spectacle of some of the oldest trees in the area.

"We strive to ensure that our woodlands offer a great value day out for residents of Milton Keynes and Northampton and this certainly does just that! This unique opportunity means that visitors arriving by bus will only need to pay the cost of the bus fare to visit Salcey Forest as there will be no parking fee attached to their visit.

"Better still, not only is a trip on a low emissions bus great fun but it also plays a huge part in reducing the impact carbon emissions have on our environment and the air we breathe.”

To celebrate the launch of the new service a prize draw will run on the Arriva Milton Keynes Facebook page from July 17, with prizes including unlimited Family travel on Arriva buses in MK and beyond as well as activities at Salcey Forest.

Arriva’s Orbit Family Day ticket , designed for days out, gives unlimited Arriva travel for two adults and up to three children across Milton Keynes, Northamptonshire, and Buckinghamshire.