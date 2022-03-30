New canal cruises on offer in Milton Keynes

Major works to restore and interpret the historic park at Great Linford Manor have included the provision of a mooring point for the all-electric community boat called Electra.

This allows Bedford & Milton Keynes Waterway Trust volunteers, who run the popular boat, to offer a new selection of Grand Union Canal cruises.

“We are most grateful to the Parks Trust for giving us access to this mooring and charging point for Electra. It means we can now offer cruises starting at Great Linford, including relaxing cruises through Stanton Low Park, and Cream Tea cruises on Wednesdays from April 5. This is in addition to our existing routes from our base at Campbell Wharf.” said Lead Cabin Host, James Clifton.

The community boat Electra

He added: “We’re also delighted that, on the third Thursday morning of the month, we will be running an ‘Explore the Canal’ at Great Linford. This combines a cruise from Campbell Wharf with a 45-minute guided tour by a Parks Trust speaker about the canal at Great Linford and the impact it had on the Manor gardens and the village” he added.

Julie Dawes, the Parks Trust’s Events and Community Engagement Manager, said: “The Parks Trust is delighted to work in partnership with the Bedford & Milton Keynes Waterway Trust. This work will allow visitors to enjoy another view of the canal, which passes through the park.”

“The partnership is a great way to engage new audiences with the National Lottery Heritage funded project, that is revealing, reviving and restoring the wider 18th century landscape of the park”.

Last year the Trust hosted over 180 cruises from Campbell Wharf. Electra offers private charter and public themed cruises for up to 12 guests, across Milton Keynes and beyond. Public cruises range from coffee and cake to fish and chips, spotter challenges for the kids, and even walking adventures.

Stunning views of the canal will be on offer

Unlike diesel canal boats, Electra is zero-emission. It has lead-carbon batteries below deck, which charge overnight from renewable sources. There are also 12 solar panels on her roof to keep her topped up in the day.