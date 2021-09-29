New development of three bedroom homes launches in Milton Keynes where first time buyers only needing a 5% deposit
Prices start at £375,000 for a three bedroom semi-detached
L&Q is this week launching a new development of family homes available under the Help to Buy scheme.
This means first time buyers have to find a deposit of just 5%.
The semi-detached townhouses homes are at Saxon Reach at Wavendon, where L& Q have already build private and shared ownership homes ranging from one to five bedrooms.
A spokesman said: "With Help to Buy available on the three bedroom homes, first-time buyers can secure their new home with deposits as low as 5%. This new release will provide premium quality homes at a more accessible level, in an area where house prices are now higher than the UK national average."
To second-steppers, part exchange is offered on all properties, ensuring that buyers can purchase their new property without the hassle of managing the sale of their previous home.
Saxon Reach forms part of the wider Glebe Farm development area, which will also be home to a new primary and secondary school and doctor's surgery.