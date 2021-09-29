New development of three bedroom homes launches in Milton Keynes where first time buyers only needing a 5% deposit

L&Q is this week launching a new development of family homes available under the Help to Buy scheme.

This means first time buyers have to find a deposit of just 5%.

The semi-detached townhouses homes are at Saxon Reach at Wavendon, where L& Q have already build private and shared ownership homes ranging from one to five bedrooms.

One of the L&Q homes at Saxon Reach in MK

A spokesman said: "With Help to Buy available on the three bedroom homes, first-time buyers can secure their new home with deposits as low as 5%. This new release will provide premium quality homes at a more accessible level, in an area where house prices are now higher than the UK national average."

To second-steppers, part exchange is offered on all properties, ensuring that buyers can purchase their new property without the hassle of managing the sale of their previous home.