New food hygiene ratings show majority of Milton Keynes eateries are hitting the top mark

Most are rated as ‘very good’

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five Milton Keynes establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

> Rated 4: The Blacksmiths Arms, a pub, bar or nightclub at Downs Barn Boulevard, Milton Keynes was assessed on April 3.

> Rated 3: And Delicious Kebab and Peri Peri Ltd, a takeaway at 200 Conniburrow Boulevard, Milton Keynes, rated on April 3.

> Rated 5: Subway at 1 Station Road, Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes; rated on March 18

> Rated 5: Subway at 28 Mortimer Square, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on March 12

> Rated 5: Subway at 602 Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on March 11

It means that of Milton Keynes's 261 similar establishments with ratings, 169 (65%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme (FHRS) helps consumers choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving them clear information about a business’s hygiene standards. The scheme is run in partnership with local authorities. This is what they mean:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary